Bank of America Cuts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $31.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Driven Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

