Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

