Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 675 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

