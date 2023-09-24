Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 499.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.