Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.