Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.