Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,849 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

