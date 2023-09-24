Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $119.27 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $119,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

