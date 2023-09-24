Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.45.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.