Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3,090.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 117.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $64.42 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

