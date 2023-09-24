Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $207.94 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $206.69 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock worth $6,449,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

