Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

