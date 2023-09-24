Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 401 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.14 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

