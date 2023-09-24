Benchmark Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $1.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SEEL

Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.