Benchmark Trims Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price to $1.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
