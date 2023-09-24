Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $353.03 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

