Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

