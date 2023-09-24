BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.54.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.