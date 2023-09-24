BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOKF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $78.93 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in BOK Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 16,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

