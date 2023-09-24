BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $37.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock valued at $54,622,379. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

