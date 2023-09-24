Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) PT at $189.14

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.