Brokerages Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) PT at $74.75

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

CRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

