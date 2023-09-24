Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $38.69

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Raymond James increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

