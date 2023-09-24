Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $9.24

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
KOS opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
See Also
