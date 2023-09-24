Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

