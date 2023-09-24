Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $17.43

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 295,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

