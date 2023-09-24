Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at $9.27

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.