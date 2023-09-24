Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.