Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $462.50

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $446.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.74 and a 200-day moving average of $417.43. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

