Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $462.50

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %
SNPS stock opened at $446.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.74 and a 200-day moving average of $417.43. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.