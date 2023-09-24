Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $24.80

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NYSE TALO opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.97 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

