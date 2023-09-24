Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Target Price at $48.40

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

