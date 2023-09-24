Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $47.36

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ternium by 12.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

