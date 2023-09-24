Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $8.10

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.
Shares of TRMR stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. Research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
