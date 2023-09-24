Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $8.10

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMR

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. Research analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.