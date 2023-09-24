Brokers Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.