Brokers Set Expectations for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 27.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $214,660.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $214,660.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $131,811.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,469 shares of company stock worth $2,333,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

