Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $257.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $230.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.90. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.