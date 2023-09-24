Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.07. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 19.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after purchasing an additional 182,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,655,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,498,000 after purchasing an additional 297,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.