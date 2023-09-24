Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,195,186. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,892,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 611,891 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $14,117,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

