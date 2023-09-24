Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$76.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

TSE:CGY opened at C$51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.89. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$49.63 and a 12 month high of C$68.53.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.32). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.2692939 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

