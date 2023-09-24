Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 396.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

