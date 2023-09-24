Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $109.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE COF opened at $98.27 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

