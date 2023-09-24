Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $17.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

