CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNH opened at $506.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

