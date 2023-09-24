Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,022,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

