Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) & Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Head to Head Contrast

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrica and Spine Injury Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $29.37 billion 0.38 -$967.26 million N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 597.96 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Spine Injury Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrica.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centrica and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Centrica presently has a consensus price target of $347.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,168.14%. Given Centrica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centrica is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Summary

Centrica beats Spine Injury Solutions on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial, industrial customers, and small businesses, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, electrical appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supply of energy efficiency solutions and technologies. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; constructs battery storage; builds solar farm and connects to grid; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

