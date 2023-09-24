Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after purchasing an additional 547,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a market capitalization of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

