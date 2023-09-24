Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 387,442 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.