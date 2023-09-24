Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

