Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

