Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 165.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

