Citigroup Lowers Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $7.33.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
