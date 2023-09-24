Citigroup Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $480.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $506.68.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $445.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $457.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

